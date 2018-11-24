Gurpurab celebrated with religious fervour

STATE TIMES NEWS
POONCH: A three days long function was held on the occasion of Birth Anniversary of first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev in which the celebrations started with the commencement of Sri Akhand Path Sahib on November 21, 2018. After accomplishment of Sri Akhand Path Sahib in the morning Gurbani Kirtan was recited by the Raagi Jathas and religious scholars threw light on the life history of Guru Nanak Dev. MLC Pradeep Sharma, DDC Poonch Rahul Yadav and SSP Rajiv Pandey were present in the function.
Gurbani Kirtan was recited by Raagi Jatha of Bhai Gurbachan Singh Amritsar, Bhai Prithpal Singh, Bhai Rasmeet Singh, Bhai Daljeet Singh, Bhai Sartaj Singh and Giani Bhopinder Singh. President DGPC Poonch Prof Narinder Singh, General Secretary Rajinder Singh, President DCCI Advocate Rajinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Balbir Singh, Anmol Singh and Surjan Singh spoke on the life history of Guru Nanak. Guru Ka Langar was served among the Sangat.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Noted classical musician Ustad Imrat Khan dies in US
I’ve never read a script in my career: Sunny Deol
UNICEF appoints Nahid Afrin as ‘Youth Advocate’ for NE
Rajshri Despande to make cameo in Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Sky is Pink’
India-born Pakistani poet Fahmida Riaz passes away
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper