Gurpurab celebrated with religious fervour

POONCH: A three days long function was held on the occasion of Birth Anniversary of first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev in which the celebrations started with the commencement of Sri Akhand Path Sahib on November 21, 2018. After accomplishment of Sri Akhand Path Sahib in the morning Gurbani Kirtan was recited by the Raagi Jathas and religious scholars threw light on the life history of Guru Nanak Dev. MLC Pradeep Sharma, DDC Poonch Rahul Yadav and SSP Rajiv Pandey were present in the function.

Gurbani Kirtan was recited by Raagi Jatha of Bhai Gurbachan Singh Amritsar, Bhai Prithpal Singh, Bhai Rasmeet Singh, Bhai Daljeet Singh, Bhai Sartaj Singh and Giani Bhopinder Singh. President DGPC Poonch Prof Narinder Singh, General Secretary Rajinder Singh, President DCCI Advocate Rajinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Balbir Singh, Anmol Singh and Surjan Singh spoke on the life history of Guru Nanak. Guru Ka Langar was served among the Sangat.

DGPC Udhampur held a religious programme on the occasion of 549th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in which thousands of devotees from all walks of life participated. Besides members of DGPC, MLA Udhampur Pawan Gupta, newly elected president of MCU Dr Yogeshwar Gupta and councillors also participated in the religious function.Raagi Jathas from Punjab recited Gurbani Kirtan. Various speakers highlighted the contributions of Guru Nanak Dev which he did for the people in general and Sikh community in particular.DGPC President Satvinder Singh thanked the Sangat particularly MLA Pawan Gupta and President MCU Dr Yogeshwar Gupta. Guru Ka Langar was distributed among Sangat.The main programme of Gurpurab celebration was held in a Gurdwara of border village Pangdour, district Samba in which ex-MLA Samba Yashpal Kundal was also present.Besides other speakers, ex-MLA Kundal asked the community to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Ka Langar was also served among the Sangat.The 549th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated at Nowshera with religious fervour. Thousands of the devotees participated in the function to obtain the blessings of first Sikh Guru.Raagi Jathas of Bhai Balbir Singh and Bhai Dilbagh Singh recited Gurbani Kirtan and speakers including Surjit Singh threw light on the life history of Guru Nanak Dev.President DGPC Rajouri Bhopinder Singh thanked the Sangat. Guru Ka Langar was also served.Like other parts of the country, people of Sikh community from Bhadarwah early in the morning thronged Gurdwaras to participate in the celebration of Guru Nanak Dev’s 549th Birth Anniversary on Friday.The main function was organised at Kotli Gurdwara by District Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (DGPC) Doda under the supervision of its District President Kartar Singh in which devotees from Bhadarwah and its peripheral areas participated in the special Shabad and Kirtan to pay their obeisance to the first Sikh Guru.The function started with Ardas and singing of hymns from Shri Guru Granth Sahib.It is notable that this festival is celebrated according to the lunar calendar, on the Kartik Purnima, which has fallen on November 23 this year.Hindu and Muslims also greeted Sikh community on this auspicious occasion.DGPC Doda District Secretary Amreek Singh said, “Guru Nanak Dev’s philosophy mainly stressed upon one God-who is creator, sustainer and destroyer. Goal of human life is to break the cycle of birth and death to merge with God.”” Guru Nanak Dev worked for eradication of social evils which had engulfed the society at that time,” Singh added.He urged upon people to follow the Guru’s teachings and to maintain peace and harmony. “I have come here like every year to pay obeisance to Guru Nanak Dev on his Birth Anniversary. The first Sikh Guru teaches us a clear message of universal brotherhood, peace, remembering God all the time, earning by honest means and sharing with those who are less privileged,” said Thakur Chanderpal, a resident of Bhadarwah.On this auspicious occasion, Langar was also organised in which Prasad and lunch was distributed among devotees.Meanwhile MLC Naresh Kumar Gupta and Ex MLA Daleep Singh Parihar also participated in the celebration and greeted people on this auspicious occasion of 549th Birth Anniversary of first Sikh Guru and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the State.Prominent among those who were present during the celebration included Manorma Kour, Sanjay Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Narinder Kumar, Rekha Kour, Vijay Kumar, Sunil Singh, Aruna Kour, Seva Devi, Geeta Devi, Surinder Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Rajesh Kumar.