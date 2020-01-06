Gurpurab celebrated at Ajote

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: The 354th Parkash Purab of tenth Guru Shri Guru Gobind Singh was celebrated in the border area of village Ajote district Poonch. On the occasion, thousands of Sikhs from different parts of the village and city visited the Gurdwara to offer prayers.

Kirtan Darbar was organised in which Ragi Jatha recited the Gurbani Kirtan including Bhai Rajinder Singh, Rasmeet Singh, Parseen Singh, Manmeet Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Harbans Singh from Jammu and preachers Bhai Santokh Singh and Bhai Gagandeep Singh from Delhi threw light on the life history of Guru Gobind Singh and Guru Panth.

President of Gurdwara Ajote Surjeet singh conducted the proceeding of the programme.

President of District Gurdwara Parbandak Committee Prof. Narinder Singh also spoke on the occasion. Meanwhile, a Guru ka Langar was also organised at Gurdwara for the devotees in Gurdwara.