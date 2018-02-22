Gurmal Club wins Volleyball Tournament

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Gurmal Volleyball Club defeated Bhagwah-A by straight 2-0 sets in the final and won Volleyball Tournament organised by Doda Police under its Civic Action Programme (CAP) at Government Higher Secondary School Bhagwah, here on Wednesday.

The event in which teams from Kastigarh, Gurmal, Bhagwah-A and Bhagwah-B participated was organised on the direction of SSP Doda Mohammad Shabir.

DySP Headquarters Doda Iftkhar Ahmed was the Chief Guest, who along with Guests of Honour Major 10RR Sandeep Kumar Singh, ZEO Bhagwah Ram Singh and IC PP Bhagwa Mohd Rakib inaugurated the tournament.

After competing in round robin matches, Gurmal and Bhagwa-A reached into the finals after defeating their rivals. Both the teams were presented with trophies and medals.