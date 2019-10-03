Gurjeet elected President NTEA

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To highlight various burning issues at concerned forums, the B.Sc/ M.Sc nursing tutors framed an association named Nursing Teachers Employees Association (NTEA) under the chairmanship of Sushil Sudan, President JK Medical Employees Federation (JKMEF).

During the meeting, Gurjeet Kour was elected as President; Suriya Jabeen Malik as Senior Vice President; Sambhawana as Vice President, Nishi Mishra as Advisor, Koshal Kumari as General Secretary, Bindu Sharma as Joint Secretary, Basant Kour as Publicity Secretary; Sushma Sharma as Office Secretary; Maya Devi as Organiser (Urban); Swarn Mukhi as Organiser (Rural); Vijay Rekha as Cashier and Sanju Raju as Chief Organiser.

On the occasion, the association members demanded promotion on the posts as Principal and Vice Principal at ANMT / GNM Schools strictly as per seniority from senior tutors as per INC rules; confirmation of trained nursing staff deputed as tutor on same posts besides no merger of ANMT Schools in GNM School.

Others present in the meeting included Vinod Kumar, Neha Gupta, Indira Devi and Meena Sharma.