Gurj Division provides computers to Marheen, Parnoo schools

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: To promote IT awareness and help in development of infrastructure in border areas, Gurj Division establish a computer lab with five terminals alongwith its peripherals to the students of Govt High School Marheen and Govt Primary School Parnoo, Distt Kathua (J&K) on 15 Oct 19. In today’s world the importance of IT cannot be over emphasized, as it has become the centerpiece for future growth, learning and overall exposure. To pursue the initiative, Gurj Division has executed the computer donation programme, so that children studying in far flung areas have easy access to computers with a view to facilitate their future growth. The locals appreciated the initiative of Army and expressed gratitude for the same.