Gurj Division holds med-vet camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: A medical cum veterinary camp was organised by Gurj Division of Army at village Marheen, Distt Kathua as an effort to reach out to the underprivileged villagers of remote areas on Saturday. The medical-cum-veterinary camp was inaugurated by Raj Kumari widow of late Naik Ram Pal Sharma, who emphasised the role of Army in nation building and also complemented the Armed Forces for facilitating provision of better health facilities to the locals.

A team of doctors from army and civil health care provided free health check up and distributed medicines during the camp. A total of 646 villagers including 58 Ex-servicemen were provided with medical care. In addition to the medical camp, 122 cattle were also given medical treatment by the veterinary doctors. This event was marked by the presence of many senior military and civil officials. The locals appreciated the initiative of army and expressed gratitude for the same.