Gurezi felicitates nine-year-old innovator Muzafar

JAMMU: Deputy Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Nazir Ahmad Gurezi on Wednesday felicitated a nine-year-old innovator Muzafar Ahmad Khan for developing a pen capable of counting words.

Muzafar Ahmad Khan resident of Gurez Tehsil of Bandipora district was felicitated at Innovation and Entrepreneurship festival organized by the Rashtrapati Bhavan in association with the Department of Science and Technology and the National Innovation Council.

The Deputy Speaker also greeted Muzafar’s parents for the innovative capability of their child.

He said the success of the young boy would serve as an inspiration for young generation of the state. He called for due recognition of such talent in State level too so that alternatives are found for dealing with the challenges the State is facing in various sectors.