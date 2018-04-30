Gurdaspur XI to meet Bandurakh Club in Hockey final

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Gurdaspur XI shall be playing against Bandurakh Hockey Club in the final of the ongoing Six-A side Hockey Tournament, organised by the Bandhurakh Hockey Club under the aegis of Hockey J&K at Bandhurakh hockey field, here tomorrow.

Earlier, in the semifinals, Gurdaspur XI defeated MBS Simbal Camp 10-05 while Bandurakh Club trounced Hiranagar Hockey Club 3-2.

The final is scheduled to be played at 5 pm tomorrow at the same venue.