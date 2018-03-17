Guns can’t silence party workers: BJP

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Strongly condemning the terror attack on BJP leader Anwar Khan, the party said guns cannot silence the voice of those who long for peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir. Three terrorists today tried to snatch the service rifle of constable Bilal Ahmad, who is the personal security officer (PSO) of Khan, at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said.

The terrorists were believed to be holed up in a house after a failed bid to snatch the weapon.

“Guns cannot silence the voice of those, who long for peace and development. These type of attacks can’t stop BJP’s dedicated workers in Kashmir from choosing better future,” BJP state president Sat Sharma told reporters here on Friday.

He said the incident stands testimony to the fact that the separatists and the militants along with their supporters are worried of the developments in the Kashmir region.

“We strongly condemn the attack and express our sympathy to the injured cop.

“It is a cowardly act of militants who attacked the party leader, Khan. We express sympathy for injured police personnel, who was guarding him”, Sat said.

BJP State General Secretary Narinder Singh, who also happens to be the in-charge for Kashmir region said that such acts cannot act as a deterrent in the peace process.

He said the common people in Kashmir have decided to vote for ballot over the bullet and the hate mongers are not able to digest the fact.

BJP State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, State General Secretaries Pawan Khajuria and Harinder Gupta also expressed the deep anguish over the incident and voiced their concern over the safety of the common Kashmiri population, who is trying hard to do good for the community and the society.