Gunmen fire at bank vehicle, two guards killed

Srinagar: Two bank guards were today killed when militants opened fire on their vehicle in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces have launched a search operation to track down the assailants.
A police official said, “Unknown gunmen opened fire on a vehicle of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Keller area of Shopian this afternoon, resulting in injuries to two employees”.
The two guards succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, police said. (PTI)
