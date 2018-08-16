Gunmen attack intelligence training centre in Kabul: Officials

Kabul: Gunmen launched an attack on an intelligence training centre in Kabul early today, officials said, just a day after a suicide bomber killed dozens of students in the war-weary city.
“Clashes are ongoing and the area is cordoned off by the Afghan security forces,” said Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai.
An official at the scene requesting anonymity confirmed the attack. (PTUI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kareena Kapoor Khan to turn showstopper for Monisha Jaising at LFW Winter/Festive 2018 finale
Big B to guest star in Kajol’s ‘Helicopter Eela!’
Triple talaq against Indian Constitution: Shabana Azmi
I have always run away from labels, says Akshay Kumar
Your child can also be a victim of mental health issue!
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper