Gulmarg receives season’s first snowfall

SRINAGAR: Gulmarg, the famous tourist destination in Kashmir, on Sunday received this season’s first snowfall, with the temperature dipping below zero.

The snowfall was not as much as expected but has raised hopes among people associated with tourism for good upcoming winter tourism. Gulmarg is a world famous destination for snow skiing, athletes as well as tourists always keep an eye for snowfall at the tourist spot. “For the last five months, due to uneasy calm, least number of tourists visited Kashmir. Now with winters nearing and situation improving, we expect tourists in coming months,” a tour guide in Gulmarg, said.

“The snowfall season has started. We are hopeful that it will attract tourists in the coming months,” a hotelier said.