Gulmarg all set for Khelo India Winter Games

Secretary JKAACL reviews arrangements with line departments

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) Munir Ul Islam on Tuesday reviewed arrangements for the mega National event-First Khelo India Winter Games, Gulmarg-with concerned departments and stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Department of Information and Public Relations, Kashmir, Haris Handoo, Joint Director Tourism Kashmir and General Manager, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC), Tabassum Kamli, members from Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Academy, Mubashir Hassan, Farhat Lone, Editor, JKAACL, Muhammad Ashraf Tak, Programme Coordinator, JKAACL, Gulab Saifi, noted Singer and Cultural Officer, JKAACL, Rashid Jehangir among other officers.

The Secretary, who is also chairman of the sub-Committee, directed the officers of the concerned departments to make concrete efforts to make the event a grand success.

He directed the officers to put in places arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event including boarding, lodging and transport facilities of the artists and local and national media journalists. He asked Department of Information and Public Relations to liaison with the local media houses for the wider coverage and publicity of the first Khelo India Winter Games-a mega event which is scheduled to be held from March 7 under Khelo India- a national programme for development of sports.

The meeting decided that hoardings at airports and other prominent places will be displayed for wide publicity of the event.

The officials said that there would be 30 events including snowboarding, snow skiing, cross country and snow show in which players from across India would participate. Besides this, snow cycling and other games will be held for the local children.

The Winter Games Sports Association President assured the meeting that the Association is fully geared up to host the event.

The Secretary directed the Tourism Department authorities to ensure boarding and lodging of artists and national and local journalists.

The meeting was informed that JKAACL has made arrangements for organizing mega cultural shows on the inaugural and culmination days. The meeting was further informed that the Academy would also hold cultural evenings throughout the event.

The Secretary directed the Sports Department authorities to prepare a holistic plan and share the details of the event with the line departments-for the smooth and successful conduct of the mega national sports event. He said that besides this the DIPR should make all the necessary arrangements for ensuring wider publicity of the event.

It may be recalled here that the world famous ski destination Gulmarg is all set to host a five- day national winter games event from March 7 under Khelo India- a national programme for development of sports.