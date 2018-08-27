Gujjars kidnap newly-wed couple; police fails to trace

Share Share 0 Share 0

Abductors shoot two videos of torture

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Replicating the ISIS mode of torturing adversaries, a video has gone viral on social media about a Gujjar youth, who is being brutally assaulted after being hanged upside down from a tree in an unknown location in Jammu division after his abduction along with his newly wedded wife.

A section of Gujjars have attained notoriety across the Jammu region for wrong doings, which brought the region eyeball to eyeball situation during the unfortunate Rassana Case with a controversial self-styled Gujjar activist almost putting the Kathua district in inferno by pursuing a communal agenda. The activist, a self-proclaimed lawyer, is now himself languishing in the lock-up for alleged molestation and torture of wife.

Social media in Jammu is abuzz with the sensational two videos recorded at some unknown locations where the Gujjar youth namely Showkat Ali in yellow dress son of Kaju Ali resident of Village Manyari, Tehsil Hiranagar District Kathua was tied with the rope and beaten up with a baton in open fields and in second video, the same youth is hanged upside down from a tree.

The spine chilling videos show how brutally the abductors, from same community, are assaulting the youth for marrying their daughter (name withheld) against the will of her parents. The matter has been reported to the police after it was brought to the notice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court but Kathua police have failed to trace the abducted couple even as threat to their lives is visible.

The youth namely Showkat Ali had married the girl after both fell in love. The newly wedded couple appeared before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu on August 14 and recorded their statements. The girl, according to their advocate, informed the court that she married Showkat willfully even as her family was against their marriage.

The court also directed SHO Rajbagh police station to record statement of the couple under section 164 before CJM, Jammu, said the senior advocate, further adding on August 16 or August 17, they (the victim couple) were kidnapped by the relatives of the girl.

The court has sought detailed report about the kidnapping. The High Court had granted them protection and thereafter both girl and Shokat Ali (tribal couple) were kidnapped in broad day light while returning after proceedings at High Court, Jammu.

“The video itself shows that Showkat Ali and the girl can be killed anytime by their abductors in view of their marrying contrary to the wishes of parents of the girl,” writes a well known senior lawyer Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed while sharing the video of kidnapping.

While seeking intervention of Director General of Police, SP Vaid, the senior lawyer further writes on his Facebook post that State High Court in a Habeas Corpus Petition filed by Kaju Ali father of Showkat Ali has directed SSP Kathua to ensure protection of life and limbs of the tribal couple presently under illegal confinement.

The State High Court has fixed August 31, 2018 as the next date of hearing and has also directed SSP Kathua to file a detailed report in the matter. However, the police have failed to trace the kidnapped couple.