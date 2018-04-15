GUJJARS ENCROACH ARMY OFFICER’S LAND IN NAGROTA

Share Share 0 Share 0

CS helpless; police puts complaints in dustbin

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: A plot of land owned by an ex-Army officer in Nagrota has been forcibly occupied by Gujjars while the owner is running helter-skelter for help.

After numerous complaints to police, the retired army officer Lt Col Davinder Singh Trehan met Chief Secretary B B Vyas and handed over him the papers, which clearly show that the land measuring 20 kanals was purchased in 1959 while remaining 1 Kanal and 9 Marlas was purchased in 1971 by Trehan’s father, Ajit Singh, an IAS officer.

Between December 31, 2017 and January 2, 2018, Gujjars encroached 3 kanals of land owned by Lt Col Trehan and raised a temporary cattle shed. When the family came to know about the encroachment they approached the police. Finding police not interested in helping the complainant, the Gujjars were encouraged to encroach upon another Kanal of land.

However, to save this land from further encroachment, Lt Col Trehan immediately raised boundary wall so that the Gujjars do not encroach more land.

“All the police officers assured me that they will restore back the land to me as I have all the land records-registry and mutation papers,” said Lt Col Trehan.

“After three months of severe harassment, on April 9, 2018 I decided to go to Chief Secretary’s office so that my genuine case can be heard and justice done,” said Trehan.

“Chief Secretary gave me patient hearing and saw my papers and marked these to Deputy Commissioner Jammu for appropriate action”, Trehan said, adding the office of the Chief Secretary is now telling him that the papers will reach the DC office after a week.”

Trehan claimed that the officers in the CS office were telling him to pursue the case in the DC office after a week.

Trehan told STATE TIMES that since his all hopes to retrieve back the land from encroachers have dashed to ground in the aftermath of inaction by the police and the administration, he was constrained to approach the media.

“Shockingly the Gujjars, led by one Abdul Rashid have also filed false case against me under a conspiracy to harass me and my family. We are undergoing heavy mental stress as we have to spend huge amount of money on court cases,” Lt Col Trehan said.

Here it is relevant to mention that a Jammu based lawyer Ankur Sharma exposed the government by making public the minutes of a meeting, asking police not to provide any protection for eviction of Tribals without the approval obtained from Tribal Affairs Department (TAD).

The officers have been directed till a formal tribal policy is formulated and issued; tribal population shall not be disturbed or dislocated.