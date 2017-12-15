Gujarat records 68.70 per cent polling in 2nd phase

New Delhi: Gujarat recorded an estimated 68.70 per cent voter turnout in the second and final phase of polling for 93 Assembly seats today, the Election Commission said.

The figure is likely to go up as details are still being worked out, Senior Deputy Election Commi-ssioner Umesh Sinha told reporters here. The 93 seats that went to polls in the second phase are spread across north and central Gujarat. Of the 14 districts that went to polls in the second phase, Sabarkantha recorded 77 per cent voting, the highest, while Dahod registered 60 per cent, the lowest.

Around 2.22 crore people were eligible to exercise their franchise to choose their representatives from among 851 candidates in the fray.

The first phase on December 9 has seen 68 per cent voter turnout.

The EC said 120 ballot units, 102 control units of the Electronic Voting Machines and 409 voter-verified paper trials (VVPAT) were replaced during the poll, and there was “no case of EVMs recording or pressing the wrong vote”.

Sandeep Saxena, Deputy Election Commissioner, said the percentage of replacement has been “much, much below the average percentage of replacement” in comparison to the past elections.

“The replacement was 0.3 per cent in ballot units and control units and 1.5 per cent in VVPATs. All these cases were of non-functioning of the EVMs because of the button getting stopped or the display of the printer or the battery failing,” Saxena said.

Three complaints were received about EVMs getting connected to bluetooth, of which two were by the Congress. It was found that nothing was wrong with the EVMs, he said.

Dilip Sharma, Director General (expenditure), at the EC said Rs 81.89 crore cash, 10.52 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 25.28 crore, drugs worth Rs 3.5 lakh and precious metals worth Rs 1.83 crore were seized during the Gujarat polls.

A total of 121 cases of paid news were reported, the EC said.