Gujarat Govt showing signs of nervousness: Omar

SRINAGAR: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday hit out at the Gujarat government for announcing sops just before the polls and said the BJP is showing signs of nervousness.

The National Conference working president also accused the Election Commission for yielding to the ruling party by not announcing the dates for the Gujarat elections.

“Is it just me or do these announcements (facilitated by a pliant EC) betray a nervousness that wasn’t there a few months ago?” Omar posted on Twitter, sharing a news report which stated the BJP-led Gujarat government announced a 50 per cent increase in wages for the accredited social health activists (Asha) in the state.

The former Union minister said such populism betrays the loopholes in the “Gujarat model”.

“For a party in power for so many years & (and) one that was expecting 150+ (plus) seats this last minute populism flies in the face of the ‘Gujarat model’,” he added in another tweet.