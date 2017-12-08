Gujarat elections a game of castes

Dear Editor,

The upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat have generated exceptional interest both in political and public engagements. The reason for this has been the media created prestige issue for the BJP and an opportunity for the congress political revival.

This election is not just a question on the credibility of two major political parties, but its results will also be a major force in the 2019 LokSabha elections. That’s why this election is seen as the semi-finals of 2019 in the political corridors.

This time, 24-year-old leader Hardik Patel has changed the scene of election in Gujarat. In August this year, 58 per cent of Patel voters were with BJP, but now only 20 per cent left with them. 38 percent in just two months is a huge difference. This seem to have directly benefitted the Congress.

Patel’s community makes up for 15 per cent of Gujarat’s population. This community has an impact on about 80 seats in the state and has been considered as the main vote bank of BJP. Out of 182 MLAs, 44 MLAs come from the Patel caste, but at present, Patidar is angry with the BJP. And with Hardik Patel joining hands with congress, it could be a big advantage for congress in the Gujarat elections.

While the Congress has tried to build a rainbow coalition based on caste, various polls suggest that the BJP has cracked the caste equation too. The 16 per cent upper caste votes have continued to back BJP.

Prakhar Patel

IIMC Jammu