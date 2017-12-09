GUJARAT ELECTIONS

The first phase of two-phase assembly election in Gujarat began today after unstopped sparing by the opposition Congress and the BJP going through caste, religion, family lineage and stooping low to personal acquisitions. The second phase of electioneering is scheduled for December 14. There is no doubt the high profile elections has high stake for both BJP and Congress. For BJP its battle of prestige for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah especially after the civic poll fiasco which was bagged by Congress. And for Congress the electoral outcome holds more for its survival ahead of the2019 Parliamentary elections. So with pride, prestige and political acumen openly at stake Gujarat is going to be a political game changer for the parties. BJP is aiming at 150 seats in a House of 182 which looks quite a probability wrapped in uncertainty. However one thing is sure party may win the majority to form the government but somewhere if their calculations go haywire it will be gain for Congress so the stakes for BJP is much higher than Congress. In this entire melee today the credibility of electronic voting machine (EVM) which was brought in by the Election Commission during the 2012Parliamentary and Assembly elections is at stake. Parties have been raising questions on the credibility and non-tamperability. Fears have been raised on the fariness of outcome. Even former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today asked the Election Commission to address the queries being raised on the trustworthiness of the electronic voting machines (EVMs). “I’ve been extremely sceptical of EVM related conspiracy theories but I’m beginning to question my unwavering faith in the machines & their infallibility,” Abdullah wrote in a Twitter post. The former chief minister was referring to reports of EVM malfunctioning at some election booths in Gujarat. “I hope the Election Commission can step in & address the questions that are being asked of it about the trustworthiness of voting machines,” he said in another tweet. What one could assume by such apprehensions by the political parties over the trustworthiness of these EVMs. Somewhere political parties too fear the possibility of rigging or tampering of the poll fortunes. And if the outcome becomes true how BJP stalwarts can explain such a situation.