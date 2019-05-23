Gujarat: Amit Shah leading by over 19,000 votes in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad: BJP president Amit Shah is leading in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat by over 19,000 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate C J Chavda after counting of first round, election officials said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
Over 2 lakh ‘Game of Thrones’ fans sign petition to remake final season with ‘competent makers’
Didn’t want to miss opportunity of working with Irrfan: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to feature in ‘Housefull 4’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper