‘Guidelines soon on price of textbooks’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai has issued directions to the Directors of School Education, Kashmir/ Jammu, to immediately examine the complaints about sale of textbooks at exorbitant prices by private schools in the State and recommend measures to regulate the rates.

Taking cognizance of the reports published by a section of media, Ganai, who also holds the charge of Education Department, said the Government will issue guidelines to regulate prices of textbooks and uniforms of private schools in the state, on the analogy of regulation of fee structure of these schools.

The Advisor assured of strict action against those who resort to extortion and illegal profiteering by selling textbooks on highly exorbitant rates, leaving parents virtually at the mercy of the school managements.