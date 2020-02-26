Guest murdered at Sarpanch’s house; 2 injured

Firing over old enmity; police detains 7 suspects

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man was killed while two others including Sarpanch and his sister suffered injuries in firing incident that took place at Sarpanch’s house in Gharota area in Jammu city outskirts.

A group of gunmen barged into the Sarpanch Dalbir Singh’s house during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at around 4:00 AM at Rakh-Burn area in Gharota and started firing which led to death of a guest who had come, from Lamberi village in tehsil Nowshera in Rajouri district, to meet the Sarpanch’s family.

“The guest, identified as Kashmira Singh (50), son of Tunda Singh of Lamberi was killed after he was hit by a bullet,” police said on Tuesday, adding the body was shifted to the GMC hospital’s mortuary for postmortem.

Meanwhile, two persons namely Sarpanch Dalbir Singh (51), son of late Balwant Singh and his sister Geeta Devi (50), wife of Babu Singh suffered injuries due to gun shots and were admitted to GMC Hospital.

“Their condition is stable,” police added.

Naseeb Singh, a relative of Sarpanch Dalbir Singh, told STATE TIMES that there was some old enmity over which a group fired shots at them. Kashmira Singh, cousin of Sarpanch Dalbir Singh had come to her aunt (Massi) home for an overnight stay, Naseeb said, adding the assailants fired over 50 rounds before fleeing from the spot.

Police have detained over seven suspects including a local BJP leader who were allegedly involved in the attack. The suspects include Chanchal Baba, local BJP leader, Happy, Vice President Yuva Rajput Sabha, Neelam Singh, a brick kiln owner, Saudagar Singh, Kuldeep Singh and others.