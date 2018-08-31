Guest lecture organised at IMS

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Department of Management Studies, Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) organised a guest lecture on ‘Carrier guidance and communication skills’.

The lecture was delivered by Annil Suri, ex-President of (BBIA). The programme witnessed the presence of Dr Rekha Gupta (Director IMS), Dr S.K Gupta (Dean, IMS) and Prof. J.R Dhotra. The event started with the welcome address by TPO Khushbu Singh followed by motivational speech by Prof J.R Dhotra and talk by Dr. Rekha Gupta.

The vote of thanks was presented by Dr. S.K Gupta (Dean Academics, IMS).

The guests lecture was organised by Khushbu Singh Training officer (IMS) and Asst TPO Tarun Dev Singh Jamwal (IMS).