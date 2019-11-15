Guest lecture on personality development organised at YCET

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr. Gowhar Rasool, Assistant Professor, Department of HRM & OB, Central University of Jammu delivered a lecture on ‘Personality Development & Communication Skills’ to the B.E. First Semester students.

Dr. Rasool stressed on the importance of all round development of the personality as it is the most important aspect in the life of a person that determines not only his professional success but also his overall behaviour and attitude in life.

He emphasised on the fact that personality development is a tool through which we bring out our capabilities and our strengths making our self aware of our inner self and become more confident to face the outside world.

While interacting with the students, he said that no personality is the perfect personality and there is no need to change it rather we should focus on the improvisation of personality.

He focused on the main traits of personality development as it enables to have hassle free conversation and give a boost to our confidence. It not only improves our skills but also helps in developing a positive attitude. This positive attitude follows the law of attraction, the more we focus on the positive aspects the more positive we will receive.

He shared various motivational stories with the students and spell bound them by conducting some of the interesting activities that boosted their energies.

The second session was organized for the final year students in which Dr. Gowhar elaborated the importance of personality in the corporate world and how it dictates that we are able to build and sustain relationships, and is thus an important element to any organization. The programme was graced by Prof. (Dr.) A. K Srivastava, Director YCET, HODs and faculty members.