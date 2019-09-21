Guards chief warns any country that attacks Iran will be ‘main battlefield’

Tehran: The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned Saturday that any country that attacks the Islamic republic will see its territory turn into the conflict’s “main battlefield”.
“Whoever wants their land to become the main battlefield, go ahead,” Guards commander Hossein Salami told a news conference in Tehran. “We will never allow any war to encroach upon Iran’s territory.” (Agency)
