Guarding our lives

Dear Editor,

The impact of technology on the future of human society is difficult to predict. With the advent of any widely accepted new technology, people’s lifestyle changes in multiple ways.

If in the future we need to stop the use of technology, we will need to campaign harder. For example, when plastic was discovered to be light weight, durable, cheap and easy to mould, people appreciated it as a symbol of progress in life.

But today, the world knows how demonic it is. The tragedy of our society is that we either blindly reject any form of modernism or we accept it without providing space to reject it if necessary. When someone says, “Check it before use”, we criticise that person either as “Leftist” or someone heralding foreign ideology.

PP Sen

New Delhi.