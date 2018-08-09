Guard against negative energy

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mohanji suggests that we make the thought process positive and in this way, deflect negative energy, reports Ranjeni A Singh.

Seeker: How can we practise positivity?

Mohanji: Positivity is a thought and peace is a state. Practising positivity means to think, speak and act positively. Thought, speech and action are three levels of creations which every human being gets involved in every day. We have numerous thoughts, few words and fewer actions. When you are always thinking, doing and talking positive, your mind will become still and calm. When you look at everybody as an extension of yourself, it will give you a level of acceptance. You will become less critical and judgemental of people; so your thought process is already positive.

Only when we are looking at another as outside of us, then we compare, criticise and judge, and the mind becomes restless. Negativity sets in only when you acknowledge and get involved in emotions and feelings. For example, when you listen to people’s words and form opinions and become judgemental, you are allowing negativity to creep in. If a person criticises you or speaks ill of others, don’t react, because when you react, you are letting negativity creep in. In such a situation, positivity acts like a Kavach, shield. So this is fundamental to practising positivity for the sake of peace.

Accept yourself with all your weaknesses and strengths; it is the key.When you do that, you begin to accept others, as they are. Slowly, after some time, negativity will recede, as it will not get nourishment. External turbulences do not affect you. From that point, your mind will stay in a state of perpetual peace, in a state of Samadhi. It is not about following a Guru, path or practice, it is about conscious awareness, Bodh. It is not Manana, contemplation; or Dhyana, it is about being aware. So when Bodh stabilises, you become Buddha, the enlightened one, because your awareness stabilises to that level.To become complete, we have to practise positivity. Being kind and compassionate lead to inner richness, and it takes your energy to a higher level of positivity.

With a preconditioned mind, it is difficult to suddenly practise positivity. Could self-help tools and technology help one practise positivity and transcend to higher states of consciousness?

We are evolving and the reflection of our evolution is in technology, as new inventions and innovations continue to take place. It is natural; the sign of changing times. Fifty years ago, nobody thought of social media platforms, but we are now connected to them. When we become open to technology, there is an evolution happening inside us.We should not discard modern technology just because it is not traditional.Whatever we use outside, unless it takes us inside and stabilises us there, it is merely an addiction.

(To be continued)