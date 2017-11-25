GST slab rates

Dear Editor,

Keeping GST rates low and simplifying it will encourage more compliance and facilitate ease of doing business. FM Jaitley should shed conservative policy. There should be three slabs of 5, 10 and 20 per cent. Exemption limit may not be increased. Income tax rates should be reduced and the clauses simplified to expand the tax net. There will be more tax collection this way. He should present a Budget like Dr Manmohan Singh, to give a push to trade and industry. The government should show trust in people and stress on voluntary compliance. ‘Raid raj’ will not help in the long run.

Deepak Saraf,

Via-e-mail