GST: Panel set-up to ensure consumers get benefits of rate cut

Agency

NEW DELHI: The cabinet on Thursday approved the formation of an anti-profiteering body to ensure that the benefits of rate cut under GST reaches the consumers. “Government has decided to set up National Anti-profiteering Authority under GST to ensure benefit of tax reduction reaches consumers,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

“The National Anti-Profiteering Authority is an assurance to consumers of India. If any consumer feels that the benefit of tax rate cut is not being passed on, then he can complaint to the authority,” he added.

A five-member committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, comprising Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, CBEC Chairman Vanaja Sarna and chief secretaries from two states, has been entrusted to finalise the chairman and members of the authority.

The authority will have a sunset date of two years from the date on which the chairman assumes charge. The chairman and the four members of the authority have to be less than 62 years.

On Wednesday, Bihar deputy chief minister and GST Council member Sushil Modi had said stern action would be taken against manufacturers and dealers not giving benefits of the reduced GST rates. He had said that ‘state level screening committees’ have been formed in many states where aggrieved persons can lodge their complaints if they find they are charged more than prescribed tax rate or do not get the benefit of slashed tax.

As per the structure of the anti – profiteering mechanism in the GST regime, complaints of local nature will be first sent to the state-level ‘screening committee’, while those of national level will be marked for the ‘Standing Committee’.

If the complaints have merit, the respective committees would refer the cases for further investigation to the Directorate General of Safeguards (DGS). The DG Safeguards would generally take about three months to complete the investigation and send the report to the anti – profiteering authority.

If the authority finds that a company has not passed on GST benefits, it will either direct the entity to pass on the benefits to consumers or if the beneficiary cannot be identified will ask the company to transfer the amount to the ‘consumer welfare fund’ within a specified timeline.