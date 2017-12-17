GST Council clears e-way bill mechanism; to be rolled out by June 1

Agency

New Delhi: The GST provision requiring transporters to carry an electronic waybill or e-way bill when moving goods from one place to another, will be implemented by June 1.

The all-powerful GST Council on Saturday decided to implement the e-way bill mechanism throughout the country by June 1 after reviewing the IT network readiness, an official statement said here.

In the pre-GST era, supply of goods happened only after obtaining these ‘waybills’ from VAT authorities. A waybill is a physical document that allows movement of goods. Compliance of waybills was an issue.

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the waybill is replaced by an e-way bill which aims at mitigating the problems caused by waybill compliance.

E-way bill is an electronic way bill for movement of goods which can be generated on the GSTN portal. Movement of goods of more than Rs 50,000 in value cannot be done by a registered person without an e-way bill.

When an e-way bill is generated, a unique e-way bill number (EBN) is allocated and is available to the supplier, recipient, and the transporter.

The 24th meeting of the GST Council, held today through video conferencing under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, discussed the implementation of the e-way bill system in the country after reviewing readiness of hardware and software for its launch, the statement said.

“Till such time as the national e-way Bill is ready, the states were authorised to continue their own separate e-way Bill systems,” it added.

However, it was represented by the trade and transporters that this is causing undue hardship in the inter-state movement of goods and therefore, bringing in an early all- India system of e-way bill has become a necessity.

As per the schedule of implementation, the nationwide e- way bill system will be ready to be rolled out on a trial basis latest by January 16, 2018, the Finance Ministry statement said.

Trade and transporters can start using this system on a voluntary basis from January 16.