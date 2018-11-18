GSAT 29 placed in final geostationary orbit

Share Share 0 Share 0

Chennai: ISRO Saturday successfully placed the high throughput communication satellite GSAT 29 in its final geostationary orbit.

This was done after carrying out the final orbit raising operation by firing the liquid apogee motor engine for 207 seconds, the space agency said.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s heavy-lift rocket GSLV-MkIII-D2 on November 14 successfully injected into orbit GSAT-29, intended to meet the communication needs of people in remote areas in the North East and Jammu and Kashmir.

Soon after the launch of the 3,423 kg satellite from Sriharikota, about 100 km from Chennai, scientists at the Master Control Facility at Hassan, Karnataka monitored it and engaged in orbit raising operations to enable it reach its final destination.

ISRO said in its website Saturday “Final orbit raising operation of #GSAT29 has been successfully carried out today by firing the Liquid Apogee Motor engine for 207 seconds.

The satellite is in its final GEO Stationary orbit now.

Both solar arrays & reflectors have deployed.”

The GSAT-29 satellite is intended to serve as a test bed for several new technologies.

The Ka and Ku band high throughput transponders would provide communication services to remote places in the North East and Jammu and Kashmir, besides aid the Centre’s Digital India programme.