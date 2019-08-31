GRP seizes 28 cartons of polythene bags

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: GRP on Friday seized 28 cartoons of polythene bags at Katra.

As per the details, on the basis of the input received through reliable sources during the intervening night of August 28-29, 2019, suspicious movement was noticed and accordingly SHO Police Station GRP Katra along with his patrolling party swung into action and recovered 28 unattended cartoons from Railway Station Katra.

The same was taken into police custody and after opening the packets found more than 15 lakh polythene bags. The said recovery has been affected due to the professional approach/prompt action of GRP Katra. Subsequently Pollution Control Board Reasi has been informed regarding the said recovery and requested for taking further necessary action in the matter.

GRP Katra has again set up an example of strict vigil/ professionalism under the supervision of SSP GRP Katra, Ranjeet Singh Sambyal.