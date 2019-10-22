GRP reunites missing boy with parents

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: GRP on Tuesday reunited a lost boy with his parents at Katra.

As per the details, GRP personnel while performing duty at Railway Station Katra noticed a boy wandering under mysterious circumstances at Railway platform. On this GRP personnel intercepted the said boy. While enquiry, he disclosed his name as Rahul, son of Prem Paul, resident of Ward No 27 Janki Bihar New Delhi. On this SSP Railway Katra, Ranjit Singh Sambyal constituted a team under the supervision of SDPO Railways Katra assisted by SHO Police Station GRP Katra to trace out his parents within the shortest possible time. Finally his parents were contacted and corroborated the details given by the said boy. After completing all the legal formalities the said boy has been handed over to his parents.