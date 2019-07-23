GRP men reunite girl with family

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: GRP men on Tuesday reunited a girl with her family at Udhampur.

GRP personnel while performing duty at Railway Station Udhampur noticed a girl wandering under mysterious circumstances at Railway platform. On this, GRP personnel including lady police intercepted the said girl. On enquiry, the said girl disclosed her name as Manpreet Kour, age 16 years, daughter of Jatinder Singh, resident of Shakti Nagar Udhampur and further disclosed that she was scheduled to proceed to Jammu to see her ailing Aunty(Massi). Consequent upon this, efforts were made to trace out her parents and in the meanwhile the said girl was handed over to women cell Udhampur. After tracing her parents, Manpreet kour was handed over to her parents after completing all legal formalities. Her parents thanked and appreciated the role of GRP Katra due to which they have reunited with their daughter.