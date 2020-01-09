GRP men recover briefcase containing liquor

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: GRP Katra on Thursday foiled a liquor smuggling bid by recovering a briefcase containing 95 pouches of liquor.

As per the details, acting upon the mission to eradicate menaces of drug abuse from the society, GRP personnel Katra deployed on duty at Railway Plate form No.1 Katra, recovered an unattended brief case in supper fast train S-3, during routine search/checking of trains at Railway station Katra. On this they informed SHO Police Station GRP Katra and SDPO Railways Katra accordingly. SDPO and SHO GRP Katra under the supervision of SSP Railways Katra Shri Ranjit Singh Sambyal rushed to the spot, searched the brief case and found 95 pouches of liquor inside the briefcase. SHO Police Station GRP Katra Inspector Narinder Singh took the said brief case in his possession and seized the same under section 26 Police Act. A separate complaint (Istighasa) will be filled before the Magistrate (Tehsildar) Katra.