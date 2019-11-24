GRP Katra organises workshop on Cyber Crime Investigation

State Times News

KATRA: GRP Katra on Saturday organised a Workshop and Awareness programme on the topic ‘Cyber Crime Investigation’ at GRP Lines Katra.

On this occasion Ranjit Singh Sambyal, SSP, Railways Katra, along with SDPOs /all SHO/In-Charge Police Posts of Sub-Division GRP Katra/Udhampur and officers from District Reasi participated. The main objective of organising such workshop is to enhance the skill of investigation of cyber crime among I.Os/Officers. The resource persons for the awareness programme, Mohd Yaseen Kichloo, Commandant JKAP 4th Security delivered detailed lecture on the said topic.

All officers/Jawans who participated in the said programme were directed to adopt proper rules and regulations while investigating the cyber crimes. SSP GRP Katra thanked the CO, JKAP 4th Security as well as the participants with zeal and fervour.