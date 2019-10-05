GRP hands over lost girl to her legal heirs

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: GRP personnel on Friday handed over lost girl to her legal heirs at Katra.

As per the details, GRP personnel while performing duty at Railway Station Katra noticed a girl wandering under mysterious circumstances at Railway platform. On this GRP personnel intercepted the said girl. While interception, she disclosed her name as Nandni Giri, daughter of Arvind Giri, resident of Nagina Distt. Bijnour, (UP) age about 15 yrs and she has missed her parents.

On this SSP Railway Katra, Ranjit Singh Samyal constituted a team immediately under the supervision of SDPO Railways Katra to trace out her parents within a shortest possible time. Finally her parents were contacted who were on way to UP by Hemkunt Express, left from katra at 1620 hrs. SDPO Railways Udhampur was telephonically directed to contact the legal heirs of the said girl by stopping the train at Railways Station Udhampur to get their daughter collected.

The said girl was handed over to her legal heirs (real Uncle & Anti) namely Madan Giri, son of Amarnath Giri, resident of Pakhanpur Tehsil. Nagina Bijnor, UP and his wife Babita after completing legal formalities.