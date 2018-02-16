GRP conducts security drill

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Keeping in view the present security scenario and sensitivity of Railway Stations of GRP Katra, a mock drill has been conducted to counter the insurgency operations against anti-national elements. To meet out any eventualities at all the Railway Stations of GRP Katra as well as Railway track with a view to keep GRP personnel well aware about their role during any exigency.

All the security agencies involved in the security of Railway system as well as Railway department took part and played their role during the mock exercise.

The drill was conducted in presence of SSP Railways Katra Ranjit Singh Sambyal-JKPS, SDPOs Railways Katra/Udhampur, SHO P/S GRP Katra/ Udhampur/ Manwal, RPF Post Commanders, Station Superintendents of all the Railway Stations falls under the jurisdiction of GRP Katra. During the drill exercise all the GRP personnel deployed at different guards/points/nakas/beats at and around the Railway Stations and Railway track swung into action and countered the mock attack by neutralizing the anti-national elements.

After the drill, SSP Railways Katra briefed about various steps to counter such threats, whereas overall display of alertness. SSP also told that all the agencies took several lessons from the drill and enhanced their coordination in tackling any emergency situation related to security or any type of threat at Railway Stations / track.