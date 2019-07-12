GRP conducts plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: In view to support government’s initiative for plantation drive and to create social awareness about the importance of tree plantation, Ranjit Singh Sambyal, SSP Railways Katra on Thursday conducted a tree plantation drive under the whole jurisdiction of GRP Katra.

On the occasion SDPOs Railways Katra/ Udhampur, SHOs and In-Charge Police Posts of GRP Katra were present. A target of planting about 3,000 thousand saplings of different plants has been fixed. These plants shall be planted at all Police Stations, Police Posts and both sides of the track. In the first Instance four hundred saplings of plants have been planted.GRP Officers/ Officials showed great enthusiasm in planting the trees as they were made aware by the SSP Railways Katra that their hard work would recharge environment and make it pollution free. This step of GRP will be beneficial both for the public as well as Police so that they realize the positive impact of aforestation.