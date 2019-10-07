The exponential growth of vehicle population in Jammu and Kashmir has given a piquant position as far as parking and vehicle emissions are concerned. Jammu itself has more than 15 lakh registered vehicle. On an average over one lakh vehicles have been added to the already existing vehicle population. The rising figures should send warning signals to the state government as the infrastructure related to surface transport has not grown at the same pace. The state government has been talking about mobility plan for the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar for some time but nothing positive has been seen on the surface till date. Traffic jams, growing number of accidents, lack of driving sense, putting self and others life at risk are some of the common features. Even the former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed seeing the growing traffic congestions in the capital cities had announced the state government’s plan to have multi-lane circular roads for Jammu and Srinagar to ease traffic jams work of which are under execution. Not only the traffic jams there is steep rise in the number of casualties especially of teenage drivers on the roads. Throwing all safety norms the way these youngsters drive around especially at peak hours within the narrow and congested roads of the cities and lanes the situation on the roads have become very scary. What Govt should do is along with developing of these multi-lane circular roads it should think of creating a reliable public transit system which can address the growing traffic menace. A better traffic management with more and more people’s involvement is the key secret of it. Unless and until it becomes a people’s movement the haphazard traffic conditions are going to remain the same.