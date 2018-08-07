Growing drug biz

Share Share 0 Share 0

The seizure of 1,400 kg poppy straw and heroin worth Rs 250 crore in Jammu itself shows the drug trade is flourishing day-by day. The heroin catch could be the largest ever in Jammu region if the data goes. Surprisingly the neighbouring Punjab remains awash with drugs and there is no check in the sale of ‘Chitta’, as it is called because of its colour and the colloquial name for drugs which is much expensive than any derivative of narcotics available. The very seizure shows Jammu has grown into a major transit point for the drugs coming from across the border through Kashmir for forward transit to other part of the country. Though Punjab has battled terrorism effectively, is now facing a much more insidious threat of terror of narcotics as Jammu and Kashmir is. The problem is as widespread as is the network that provides drugs to people who have become addicted to the substance. It is widely accepted that no illegal trade, let alone one involving drugs, can last long without patronage from, or involvement of, political benefactors and corrupt officials which to some extent can be said of Jammu and Kashmir trade also. Such arrangements are resilient against political vicissitudes. It takes a committed and efficient administration to resist inducements and threats while performing its duty. The drug issue is complex, needs a nuanced and relentless approach. The law enforcement agencies normally concentrate on tackling the supply side of the drug problems and they must do so to effectively stem the flow of drugs. However, drug use has a demand problem, and that too must be addressed. Surveys have shown that unemployment and frustrations because of lack of economic prospects, all contribute to disenchantment with the system which provides an ecosystem wherein drugs are used as an escape. Equipping youth with employable skills and improving basic education would channel their energy constructively. There is no quick fix and those who are in touch with ground realities must be allowed to air their views, more so if they are elected representatives. Let there be a war on drugs and not the symbolic protests and seminars which hardly has any long lasting impact in the society to check the growing menace.