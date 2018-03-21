Groups clash in Siot; several injured, 5 shifted to GMC

Share Share 0 Share 0

SUNDERBANI: Several persons including women were injured in Panchayat Parat of Siot Block on Tuesday in a group clash between two parties.

On the directions of BDO Sunderbani, Inspector Rural Development Department Nasib Singh went to Siot Block on a routine tour, where he was attacked and injured by a group of people. Later, the villagers got divided into two groups and clashes erupted.

Several persons were injured and shifted to Sub District Hospital Sunderbani. Since the condition of five injured was critical, they were shifted to Government Medical Hospital Jammu after providing first aid.

Those shifted to GMCH Jammu include Inspector RDD Nasib Singh, Tariq Hussian, son of Mohammad Sadaq, Shamim Akhter, wife of Mukhtar Ahmed, Nazir Begum, wife of Mohammad Rajak and Arshed Begum, wife of Tufail Hussian.

Police has registered the case and started investigation.