Group of Ramban farmers leaves for exposure tour

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Friday flagged off a group of twelve progressive farmers and fruit growers on eight-day exposure tour. Sponsored under Development of Anardana Village Ramban, the farmers during 8-day tour will visit to ICAR-National Research Centre Solapur Maharashtra to learn about pomegranate cultivation.

The ICAR-National Research Centre Solapur Maharashtra is the only institute ins the country working on pomegranate and Anardana yielding varieties. The farmers will get first hand information about the latest technology and interventions in processing and extraction of Anardana.

Also present were ACR, Vivek Puri, Chief Horticulture Officer, Mukesh Sharma, Chief Agriculture Officer, K.K Gupta, Horticulture Development Officer Batote, Nazran Khan besides farmers of surrounding areas.