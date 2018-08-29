Gritty Vikas advances to semis, assured of 3rd consecutive Asiad medal

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jakarta: Indian boxer Vikas Krishan (75kg) assured himself a third successive Asian Games medal by advancing to the semifinals with a hard-fought win, becoming the first Indian boxer to achieve the feat, here today.

The 26-year-old, who clinched a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, fought despite a cut above his left eye to beat China’s Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan 3-2.

Vikas had won a lightweight 60kg category gold in the 2010 Asiad before adding a middleweight bronze in the 2014 edition.

He will square off against Kazakhstan’s Abilkhan Amankul in the semifinals.

The Indian stood out for his sheer grit against the more imposing and faster Tanglatihan. Vikas held his own despite the cut above his eye opening up in the very first round.

The Haryana-boxer, one of only four Indians with a world championships medal to his credit, launched very few attacks but managed to connect just enough straights to get the judges’ nod.

He spent most of the bout keeping his distance and closed in only when Tanglatihan tried to target his body.

Earlier, Amit Panghal (49kg) advanced to the semifinals to assure himself of a maiden medal at the Games.

The Armyman, who is a Commonwealth Games silver-medallist, defeated South Korea’s Kim Jang Ryong 5-0 with a thoroughly dominating performance to enter the last-four stage where he will take on Filipino Carlo Paalam.

In the boxing competition, semifinalists are entitled to bronze medals. (PTI)