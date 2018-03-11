Grenade lobbed at PS in Srinagar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Suspected terrorists on Saturday night lobbed a grenade on Police Station Kralkhud in Downtown Srinagar.

However, there was no report of any damages. Reports quoting police officials said that suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade at the police station and fired few shots. The policemen, they said, retaliated.

They said that few vehicles parked outside the police station suffered damages in the explosion.