Grenade lobbed at PS in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Suspected terrorists on Saturday night lobbed a grenade on Police Station Kralkhud in Downtown Srinagar.
However, there was no report of any damages. Reports quoting police officials said that suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade at the police station and fired few shots. The policemen, they said, retaliated.
They said that few vehicles parked outside the police station suffered damages in the explosion.
