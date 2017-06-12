Grenade hurled at CRPF bunker, 3 securitymen injured

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Three security force personnel were injured when suspected militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker in Saraf Kadal area of the city on Sunday night.

A group of people started pelting stones at a CRPF bunker at Saraf Kadal area of old city at around 10.20 pm, a police official said.During the stone pelting, someone from the mob hurled a grenade at the bunker injuring two CRPF jawans and a policeman, the official said.

Earlier, terrorists fired upon a policeman outside his camp in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, leaving him injured.

The shooting happened in Imam Sahib area of the district near the the camp of the special operations group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, a police official said.

Special Police Officer (SPO) Khursheed Ahmad, who was injured in the attack, was rushed to the sub-district hospital.

Police have launched a hunt to nab the attackers, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.