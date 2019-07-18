Grenade found in Jourian

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A grenade was found in fields here at Jourian area on Wednesday. As per the details, Kanju Ram, resident of Kadyal informed police that a grenade is lying in his fields. On information, police rushed to the spot and seized the grenade. Police is investigation the matter.
