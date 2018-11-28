Grenade found, authorities sound alert

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: A hand grenade (HG36) was found on Wednesday in a land owned by a civilian namely Zorawar Singh

s/o Prabh dayal of village Ainpur which is about 4 km away from Sunderbani tehsil of Rajouri district.

The locals of the area informed the police who rushed to spot for investigation and sounded a alert in the area.

More details are awaited.