Grenade found, authorities sound alert

RAJOURI: A hand grenade (HG36) was found on Wednesday in a land owned by a civilian namely Zorawar Singh
s/o Prabh dayal of village Ainpur which is about 4 km away from Sunderbani tehsil of Rajouri district.
The locals of the area informed the police who rushed to spot for investigation and sounded a alert in the area.
More details are awaited.
