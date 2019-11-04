Grenade attack in Srinagar, several injured

Srinagar: Terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market area here on Monday, leaving several persons injured, police said.
The attack took place at 1:20 pm in Hari Singh High Street market area.
Security forces have cordoned off the area.
Further details are awaited.
