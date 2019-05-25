Green thumbs & shoots to save Earth

Share Share 0 Share 0

Recently, the catastrophic disappearance of emperor penguins from Antarctica made global headlines. The colony of adults and nursing chicks was among the largest in the world. It sank without a trace due to global warming, because of weakened ice collapsing on unchilling waters.

The tragedy is similar to the proverbial collapse of a star caused by the death of a sparrow. In the case of the penguins, the spark may have been lit by something equally small, if not trivial: the chopping down of a sapling on the street.

A much bigger cause, some scientists say, may be an invisible bovine in the room. And of course burning of fossil fuels, which stands for an even bigger pachyderm in our parlour. But that should not let animal agriculture and meat-eating off the hook.

Collectively, we can no longer afford to cut down forests to expand grasslands, just to grow feed crops meant only for animals slated for slaughter. Monoculture, however, is also not the right answer to the challenge of re-greening the planet.

Ancient seers in India knew this as well as modern ecologists: “The tiger dies without the forest,” Bhisma exhorts King Yudhishthira in Mahabharata.

“Similarly, the forest is destroyed without the tiger. The tiger should, therefore, protect the forest and the forest ought to defend the tiger – Tasmad vyagrho vanam rakshed vanam vyagraham cha paalayet.”

Alas, the ancients also practised ecocide. That is the sacrilege of burning ancient forests to set up swanky new citadels. Notice the heart-rending detail in which the Epic of Gilgamesh, often regarded as the world’s oldest epic tale, depicts the murder of Humbaba, the guardian of the sacred cedar forest where the gods lived.

Although Humbaba was a kind king who lived in ‘the harmonious Palace of Woods’, he appeared as “a lion-faced terror with a flood-like roar” to mortals who coveted the sacred trees.

Humbaba was decapitated by Enkidu, the hairy beast-man-turned-bosom-friend of King Gilgamesh and the duo hacked down the divine trees, to haul them off to ‘timber-less’ Mesopotamia.

Closer home, the founding of Indraprastha (Indra’s City) is at the expense of the great Khandava forest. Like the Assyrian god Enlil of the sacred forest, Indra, the King of the Gods himself protects the Khandava forest. He battles his son Arjuna and Krishna, against the great conflagration that the two set up.